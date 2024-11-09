Lawsuit filed against Utah Tech, current and former employees, including MSU President Biff Williams

A 42-page lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Utah names newly inaugurated Missouri State University President Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams as one of more than two dozen defendants, including his former employer Utah Tech University. Williams served as president of Utah Tech from 2014 to January of 2024.

The lawsuit was filed by General Counsel Rebecca "Becky" Broadbent, Senior Associate General Counsel Jared Rasband and Title IX coordinator Hazel Sainsbury.

The three allege in the lawsuit that Utah Tech "continuously and openly flouted the protections of Title IX."

Missouri State University Dr. Richard "Biff" Williams speaks at his inauguration as president of Missouri State University on October 17, 2024.

The suit states that the "Plaintiffs, in their respective capacities within Utah Tech’s offices of general counsel and Title IX, worked hard to establish an environment free from harassment and discrimination. Yet in doing so, they faced resistance, intimidation, harassment, and retaliation from Utah Tech’s highest leaders."

The plaintiffs allege that then-President Williams’ friend and direct report, Vice President Jordan Sharp and members of Sharps’ University Marketing and Communications team allowed the posting and displaying of “highly obscene and vulgar sexual comments with their names attributed to the comments” in a public break room.

The lawsuit claims that Utah Tech’s senior leaders questioned "the OEC & TIX’s processes, Plaintiffs’ authority under those processes, and Plaintiffs’ professionalism and motives. Thus, a “poisoned well” and hostile work environment were created for Plaintiffs."

It also accuses the university's provost Michael Lacourse of sending a "racially charged" email to Sainsbury, who is Black.

One incident detailed in the report involved eggplants and a zucchini placed in the form of male genitalia on Sharp's porch last November, allegedly by then-President Williams, as Sharp recovered from surgery and with a note that said it was from the three plaintiffs, although some of the names were misspelled. The note read: "Dear Jordan: We wanted to wish you well as you recover from your outpatient procedure. We thought some delicious produce from our garden would help you with your recovery. Here are two delicious egg plants and our award-winning zucchini, or as we like to call it our 'zuweenie.' "

The suit claims that Utah Tech failed to take appropriate action when Sainsbury was "subjected to mockery and ridicule" by certain university deans during a "Title IX mocking party," which included as a gag gift a "Title IX for Dummies" book. "This behavior was never addressed by the University, and no disciplinary action was taken against those who participated in this hostile and discriminatory activity," according to the lawsuit.

Missouri State President Biff Williams sent an email to faculty, staff and students Saturday morning.

In it he states: "To our campus community,

I am writing to you regarding recent media coverage about something I did during my tenure as president at Utah Tech University.

While I was there, I initiated what I intended to be a humorous gesture toward a member of our staff. I have since come to realize that the prank was not appropriate. This was a mistake. I regret my lapse in judgment, and I accept this as a learning moment. The incident is now included in a lawsuit that was shared with the media. I apologize for the undue attention this has brought to the university.

This experience continues to remind me how important it is to always strive to foster a campus environment that is safe and welcoming to all students, faculty and staff.

Biff"

A statement issued by Missouri State University's Board of Governors Saturday reads: "The Board of Governors of Missouri State University is aware of the pending lawsuit and continues to have confidence in President Williams’ ability to lead Missouri State University. We are committed to working alongside him to ensure that the university is a safe and welcoming environment to all students, faculty and staff."

