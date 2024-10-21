The Kitchen Inc. breaks ground on new affordable housing development

Springfield homelessness and housing nonprofit The Kitchen broke ground on a new affordable housing development last Friday, October 18.

Maplewood Villas Phase Two will provide 32 units of affordable housing for those 55 and older, with eight units designated for serving formerly homeless veterans. It will be the sixth housing development from The Kitchen, and just around the corner from Kitchen properties Maplewood Villas Phase One and Beacon Village, near the intersection of Duke and Maple on the northwest side of Springfield.

Per a press release, the property will have a number of amenities, including a computer lab and an “onsite case manager to support residents, connect residents with community resources, and organize events."

The Kitchen expects the project to be finished by December 2025.

Kitchen CEO Meleah Spencer said the nonprofit's property management company already has a waiting list of over 100 names waiting to be housed in a Kitchen property. Spencer expects Maple Wood Villas Two’s 32 units to fill up fast.

“Having a waiting list like that just really speaks to the need of low-income affordable housing, especially for our seniors in our community aged 55 and older." Spencer explained “if they're relying on social security alone, we know that that is not keeping up with living costs.”

Spencer said The Kitchen is already looking at where they might build next, though they have to finish what they've started first.

"We have a lot of building going on right now, so not only are we doing Maplewood Villas but thanks to ARPA funds, between the City and the State of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, we’re adding on to our shelter, and adding 12 more units.” Spencer said they hope to begin work on that addition by January 2025.

And while The Kitchen works to meet demands in our community, Spencer emphasized that they don’t consider this solely a money-making operation, they take the responsibility of maintaining their properties and serving their community of tenants seriously

Spencer said one resident recently told her that “if she hadn’t found Maplewood Villas, she would have been homeless,” and that during the grand opening of Maplewood Villas Phase One, a retired veteran tenant who Spencer described as “a 62-year-old wonderful woman,” shared that “this was her first time having her own brand-new washer and dryer. She had never had a washer and dryer,” Spencer explained “it really speaks to the quality of what we want to have for our residents in the units we’re providing.”

Those looking to learn more about Kitchen properties can find contact information for The Kitchen and for all Kitchen developments at thekitcheninc.org.