Joplin program is helping homeowners afford major repairs

A program in Joplin is helping some homeowners make major repairs to their houses.

The Joplin Homeowner Rehabilitation Program-2 also known as JHRP-2 is a project of the City of Joplin and the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area. It’s funded with money awarded to Joplin through the federal American Recovery Plan Act.

Johan Bullington, Joplin's assistant director for planning, said those who own houses in certain lower income parts of Joplin can apply for up to $25,000 for home repairs.

“We want to prevent further deterioration of the homes," she said. "I like to see the older homes stay in neighborhoods to give it character, and so it's just a great way to keep the repairs made on homes for people that can't afford it and to keep them in their homes longer.”

Repairs can include things like roof, siding and window replacement, HVAC upgrades, porch repairs and sidewalk repairs, she said.

You can find out which sections of the city are eligible to apply at joplingis.org. Click on the map and then on “Qualified Census Tracts.”

Bullington said they hope to be able to help at least 80 residents.

Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards in a statement said he believes the projects completed through the program will increase property values, reduce vacancies, keep houses occupied and reduce the number of code enforcement incidents. He said those things contribute to a better community and quality of life for residents.