Founder of Mother’s Brewing Company set to announce run for Springfield mayor

Schrag is still a partial shareholder of Mother's Brewing. He also works as a real estate investor and publisher of The Daily Events newspaper.

KSMU caught up with Schrag two days ago, just minutes after he privately alerted local news media that he is planning a public campaign announcement Wednesday, September 18 around 10 a.m.

“Springfield has been wonderful to my family, wonderful to me, and I’m at a point in my life where I can give back to the community," Schrag told Ozarks Public Radio. "I think my experience as an entrepreneur, as a business owner, in real estate will give me a really good perspective, a different perspective, to add to the current council.”

Earlier this year, Springfield City Councilman Abe McGull was considering a run for mayor in the April 8, 2025 election, when city voters will choose a new mayor for a four-year term.

But McGull — former mayor of Pleasant Valley, Missouri and a former federal prosecutor — told KSMU in a text message Monday evening that he has “decided not to run for mayor.”

Commenting before news of Schrag’s bid became public, McGull added, “we have elected officials currently serving and those that have served in government that would be excellent candidates." McGull also said being mayor “requires experience in government and consensus building.”

Meanwhile, Schrag appears to be the first Springfield resident to make a formal campaign announcement ahead of next spring’s municipal elections.

Schrag said, “This is my first campaign, ever, which is a little daunting and humbling, but I feel really good about my prospects.”

Incumbent Mayor Ken McClure will exit in 2025 after serving the city charter maximum of four terms in the office, starting with his first election back in 2017.

As KSMU reported earlier this year, on April 2 city voters authorized a change to Springfield's city charter. The mayor elected in April 2025 will serve a four-year term. Springfield mayors will remain limited to a total maximum of eight years in office.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 8:51 a.m. to include information about Springfield city charter changes.