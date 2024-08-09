Three finalists named in MSU Director of Athletics search

Missouri State University has announced three finalists for its open Director of Athletics position.

In a statement the university said it had 54 applicants total, the final three will be on campus for interviews and community forums over the next two weeks.

The finalists include:

Roger Denny, chief operating offer and executive senior associate athletics director with the University of Illinois



Patrick Ransdell, deputy athletics director with Appalachian State University



Vince Volpe, associate athletics director with Arizona State University

Brent Dunn, vice president for university advancement and chair of the search committee said, “it was difficult for the committee to narrow down the search … the rapid growth of our university and our pending move to Conference USA has really made this an attractive position.”

The university hopes to name a new director early in the fall semester.

The position was left vacant when previous Director of Athletics, Kyle Moats accepted a position with Eastern Kentucky University earlier this year. The base annual salary for Moats’ last contract with MSU as Director of Athletics was $185,000, with numerous potential achievement bonuses.

Additional information about the candidates and search process can be found online at missouristate.edu/ADsearch

