Road closures expected during Birthplace of Route 66 Festival

Complete closures will begin Wednesday, August 7 at 4 a.m. on St. Louis between Jefferson and Kimbrough and Olive between Jefferson and McDaniel.

Additional closures will begin Thursday on sections of St. Louis, Park Central Square, Patton Avenue, Robberson, Jefferson and McDaniel. There will be closures added on St. Louis, Kimbrough and South Avenue Friday and Saturday. These closures will remain until all streets are reopened at 7 a.m. Sunday.

The city will also be marking the parade route on College Street from West to Grant Avenue with no-parking signs. This area will be a no-parking zone from 5 a.m. Friday until the parade ends Friday night at 7 p.m. The city will have non-compliant vehicles towed. There will be various closures to traffic on College Street, Grant Avenue and at the intersection of Campbell and St. Louis during the parade.

Events kick-off Thursday with a concert at the Festival’s Motorcycle Village. The first car show starts at noon Friday, and the parade begins Friday at 6 p.m.

Find full information about road closures from a city press release below. Find festival maps and shuttle service information at route66festivalsgf.com

Road Closures

Kansas Expressway, National Avenue and Glenstone Avenue will remain open throughout the duration of the festival.

With the exception of the parade closures, once roads are closed, they will remain closed for the duration of the festival. All streets will reopen by 7 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, starting at 4 a.m.:



St. Louis between Jefferson Avenue and Kimbrough Avenue

Olive Street between Jefferson Avenue and McDaniel Street.



Thursday, Aug. 8, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis Street between Campbell Avenue through Park Central Square to Kimbrough Avenue

Park Central Square and spokes

Patton Avenue between Olive Street and St. Louis Street.

Robberson Avenue between McDaniel Street and Olive Street

Jefferson Avenue between Water Street and Walnut Street

McDaniel Street from west of the Discovery Center parking lot to east of the parking garage at McDaniel and Robberson Avenue



Friday, Aug. 9, starting at 4 a.m.:

St. Louis Street from Kimbrough Avenue to the Expo Center. The parking garage will remain open and accessible throughout the festival.

Kimbrough Avenue from McDaniel Street to Trafficway Street.

Saturday, Aug. 10, starting at 4 a.m.:

South Avenue between McDaniel and Walnut streets.

Parade Closures

Parade route closure signage will be posted beginning Wednesday, Aug. 7. Portions of the parade route on College Street from West Avenue to Grant Avenue will become a no-parking zone beginning Friday, Aug. 9 at 5 a.m., until the parade concludes at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9. The Springfield Police Department will begin towing vehicles illegally parked along the parade route at that time.

SPD will provide traffic direction and control for the parade starting at 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9. The below closures will reopen after the conclusion of the parade at 7 p.m., except for Kimbrough Avenue from Trafficway to McDaniel Street, which reopens at 7 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11.

Friday parade closures

College Street from Kansas Expressway to West Avenue: Westbound traffic onto College Street will close starting at 2 p.m. with officers allowing entry to parade participants only to stage their vehicles. Reopens after the conclusion of the parade.

College Street from Kansas Expressway to Grant Street: Traffic onto College Street will close starting at 2 p.m. with officers allowing entry to parade participants only to stage their vehicles. Reopens after the conclusion of the parade.

Grant Avenue between Tampa and Walnut streets: Closes at 5:30 p.m., reopens after the conclusion of the parade.