No excuse, in person absentee voting is underway for the August 6 Primary

Published July 23, 2024 at 10:42 AM CDT
Anyone may cast an absentee ballot in person in Missouri through August 5.

Starting Tuesday, July 23, anyone can vote in person absentee for the August 6 Primary Election in Missouri.

Greene County registered voters may vote at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 5. In person absentee voting will also be available on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In person absentee voting will also be available at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 5 and on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Voters in August will decide two statewide ballot measures, Amendment 1 and Amendment 4, as well as a variety of local, state and federal races.

View sample ballots for Greene County here.

Check with your local county clerk for voter information in your area.
Michele Skalicky
