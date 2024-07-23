No excuse, in person absentee voting is underway for the August 6 Primary
Anyone may cast an absentee ballot in person in Missouri through August 5.
Starting Tuesday, July 23, anyone can vote in person absentee for the August 6 Primary Election in Missouri.
Greene County registered voters may vote at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 5. In person absentee voting will also be available on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In person absentee voting will also be available at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through August 5 and on Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Voters in August will decide two statewide ballot measures, Amendment 1 and Amendment 4, as well as a variety of local, state and federal races.
View sample ballots for Greene County here.
Check with your local county clerk for voter information in your area.