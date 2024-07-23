History Museum makes Traveling Exploration Trunks free to check out
This comes via a partnership with Great Southern Bank, which goes through June 30 of next year.
The History Museum on the Square in Springfield offers several education components. One is its Traveling Exploration Trunks program, which offers hands-on learning about the area's history. And now those trunks will be more accessible to anyone who would like to check them out.
Groups can now rent an Exploration Trunk for 3-5 days at no cost. Prior to this, renting one of the trunks cost $60 for three days and $20 for each additional day.
The program lets classrooms, community organization and homeschool families borrow a collection of reproduction items, primary sources and other educational materials organized around a theme, such as “Early Native Americans” or “The Civil War in Springfield.”
The trunks' contents include things like clothing, household items, tools, animal pelts and toys and are designed for hands-on learning about the local community's history.
Find more information here.