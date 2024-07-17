Could Vision Zero and Safer Streets SGF help Springfield’s problem with traffic deaths?

Recent community surveys show that speeding and traffic congestion continue to be top priorities among Springfield residents wanting to improve their city. Officials say Springfield Police Department spends about 16 hours or more each day addressing traffic crashes, pulling officers from other crucial duties.

Springfield city traffic engineer Mandy Buettgen says Springfield faced 125 traffic fatalities in the past five years. In addition to the tragedy of human lives lost, those 125 crashes are associated with a money cost to the local economy, estimated at roughly $227 million. Buettgen said a recent study looked at 172 U.S. cities with 150,000 residents or more.

"Springfield ranks as the 13th-worst, most deadly city when it comes to the crashes," Buettgen told Council members.

Buettgen asked Council to adopt the Vision Zero concept that’s being embraced by many U.S. communities. Vision Zero Network says 42,000 Americans are killed each year in traffic crashes — and that solutions are needed like slower speed limits and road designs that accommodate the reality that drivers inevitably make mistakes.

Council is expected to consider Vision Zero at a meeting on August 19, ahead of upcoming deadlines to compete for federal funding that would help pay for local efforts. Mayor Ken McClure shared his support at a Tuesday Council workshop.

"It’s a step we need to take," McClure said. "Our traffic fatalities and crashes are too high; none are acceptable."

Meanwhile, a Safer Streets SGF core group has been set up to work on Vision Zero goals. It includes City of Springfield police and public works departments, along with the fire department, the Neighborhood Advisory Council and local businesses.