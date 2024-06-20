Taste of SoMo this weekend will feature food from more than 2 dozen area restaurants

An event Saturday, June 22, in Springfield, will allow you to sample food from 21 local restaurants. Taste of SoMo is an annual event held on Park Central Square.

"We'll have all different kinds of things, from barbecue and pizza to, traditionally, Japanese soul food. It'll be an amazing event," said Holly Magnus, spokesperson for the Downtown Springfield Association, which is hosting the event along with SGC Food Service.

You’ll be able to purchase sheets of 10 Taste Tickets for $10 each at the event.

You can use your taste tickets for beer and soda. City Utilities will also have a station where you can fill up your water bottles with filtered water for free.

Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite restaurants throughout the day.

"The main purpose of Taste of SoMo is that we can share the incredible range of food and types of food that Springfield has," said Magnus. "We have so many different kinds of restaurants, and really, it's really an amazing food scene, especially for a city of our size."

The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will include music by three local bands: Toxic Teeth at 11, Eddie Gumucio & The Electrics at 12:15 and Nicholas Cagematch at 1:45. A portion of the proceeds will go to Ozarks Food Harvest.

Find out more atitsalldowntown.com.