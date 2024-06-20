© 2024 KSMU Radio
Taste of SoMo this weekend will feature food from more than 2 dozen area restaurants

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 20, 2024 at 8:02 PM CDT
A banner for Taste of SoMo on June 22, 2024 hangs over an entrance to Park Central Square in Springfield, MO (photo taken June 20, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Taste of SoMo will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 on Park Central Square.

An event Saturday, June 22, in Springfield, will allow you to sample food from 21 local restaurants. Taste of SoMo is an annual event held on Park Central Square.

"We'll have all different kinds of things, from barbecue and pizza to, traditionally, Japanese soul food. It'll be an amazing event," said Holly Magnus, spokesperson for the Downtown Springfield Association, which is hosting the event along with SGC Food Service.

You’ll be able to purchase sheets of 10 Taste Tickets for $10 each at the event.

You can use your taste tickets for beer and soda. City Utilities will also have a station where you can fill up your water bottles with filtered water for free.

Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite restaurants throughout the day.

"The main purpose of Taste of SoMo is that we can share the incredible range of food and types of food that Springfield has," said Magnus. "We have so many different kinds of restaurants, and really, it's really an amazing food scene, especially for a city of our size."

The event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, will include music by three local bands: Toxic Teeth at 11, Eddie Gumucio & The Electrics at 12:15 and Nicholas Cagematch at 1:45. A portion of the proceeds will go to Ozarks Food Harvest.

Find out more atitsalldowntown.com.
Downtown Springfield AssociationDowntown SpringfieldSpringfield, MissouriTaste of SoMo
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
