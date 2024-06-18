Shell Knob lawmaker faces $60,000 court judgment over unpaid line of credit

Representative Scott Cupps is a Republican serving in the Missouri House for Barry County and parts of McDonald County.

Court records show that Cupps, his brother Matthew Cupps and their company Cupps Farms owe MFA Incorporated more than $60,000. The civil judgment was handed down Monday in Boone County Court after the defendants failed to appear.

MFA farm lenders sued the Cupps brothers and their company over an unpaid line of credit, plus 18-percent interest and court fees. The lawsuit says the Cupps bought farm supplies and other items last year that have yet to be paid for.

An office staffer for Rep. Cupps told Ozarks Public Radio on Tuesday that Cupps has no comment. The staffer added that Cupps "hasn't been involved" in Cupps Farms for several years. Cupps reportedly made similar comments when contacted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper last week.

Meanwhile, records collected by the Missouri Secretary of State's office show Scott Cupps and Matthew Cupps each listed as a 50-percent owner of Cupps Farms as of 2022, in a business registration active through June 14, 2027. Previous filings dating back to 2007 show similar ownership listings.

Cupps is chairman of the House subcommittee on appropriations for general administration, which helps write the state budget.