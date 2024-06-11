© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield City Council approves $507.3 million budget for fiscal 2025

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published June 11, 2024 at 8:45 AM CDT
Springfield City Council currently meets at the Springfield Police-Fire Training Center, 2620 W. Battlefield.
Courtesy City of Springfield
Springfield City Council currently meets at the Springfield Police-Fire Training Center, 2620 W. Battlefield.

Springfield’s new budget includes $507.3 million in spending, effective July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

That’s roughly $15 million more spending than in the current fiscal year, including more than $22 million in debt service.

“We’re looking at roughly, about a 2-percent, 2 to 2-and-a-half-percent increase in revenue from last year," said city finance director, David Holtmann, speaking on May 20.

Budget proposals were reviewed and discussed by council members at a series of public meetings held between February and May. On May 20, they had a public hearing on the budget bill.

Council’s budget vote on Monday night was 9-to-zero.
Tags
News city budgetsSpringfield City Council
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman