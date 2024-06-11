Springfield City Council approves $507.3 million budget for fiscal 2025

That’s roughly $15 million more spending than in the current fiscal year, including more than $22 million in debt service.

“We’re looking at roughly, about a 2-percent, 2 to 2-and-a-half-percent increase in revenue from last year," said city finance director, David Holtmann, speaking on May 20.

Budget proposals were reviewed and discussed by council members at a series of public meetings held between February and May. On May 20, they had a public hearing on the budget bill.

Council’s budget vote on Monday night was 9-to-zero.