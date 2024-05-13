Springfield teen missing for several days has been located and is safe, according to SPD

A Springfield teenager who was missing for nearly two weeks has been safely located. Law enforcement agencies issued a news release on April 29 stating that Reilly "Bella" Williams had gone missing from W. Glenwood at S. Golden.

Later, it held a press conference to urging anyone with information to share it with authorities.

This is the press release issued on May 8:

"Reilly “Bella” Williams is still missing and the Springfield Police Department is urgently seeking any information that can assist in locating Williams.

Currently, SPD has no immediate knowledge of Williams’ location and the circumstances of the disappearance remain unexplained. Detectives are actively pursuing all tips regarding Williams’ disappearance, supported by significant community involvement.

A new image showing the clothing Williams was wearing when they were last seen was discovered during the investigation.

If you know Williams or have any information regarding their whereabouts, however minor it may appear, you are encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com. Anyone who may be with Williams, believing they are helping Williams, should contact law enforcement. If you have seen Williams, please call 911.

Initial SPD Release:

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered missing person.

Reilly Williams, who also goes by Bella, is 17 years old, 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds with blonde hair and a pale complexion. Williams was last seen wearing a purple romper-style jumpsuit and heels.

Williams has the mental capabilities of a 10-12 year old. Williams did not attend school today and was last seen today, April 29, at 7:30 a.m., near W. Glenwood at S. Golden Ave.

Anyone with information relating to Williams’ whereabouts should call 911 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.