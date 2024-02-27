Springfield City Council hears details of new Target store, retail development

The store would cost $29.5 million to build, part of a $60 million retail center. It would generate sales of at least $45 million per year... and create at least 100 jobs at $15 dollars per hour or more. 40 percent of those jobs would be full-time, according to comments by city economic vitality officials.

"The response has been unbelievable for this project," said the developer, Tom Walker. "I’ve developed retail for decades, and we have people lined up to take space in this project.”

Walker is petitioning for a community improvement district, or CID. That would allow sales taxes to help pay for streets and other infrastructure improvements over a 27-year period, rather than directly flowing into city coffers.

Any CID petition approved by Council wouldn’t cover the Target, just the rest of the development. That means Target shoppers would pay 8.1 percent sales tax, while shoppers at the center’s other retail stores would pay 9.1 percent.