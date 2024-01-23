Retiring Springfield parks director Bob Belote honored by City Council

"The City Council of Springfield, Missouri hereby recognizes and honors Bob Belote with gratitude for his 20-plus years of dedicated service to the city of Springfield, the City Council, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Greene County Commission — and the citizens of this community.”

That’s Springfield Councilwoman Callie Carroll as she read an official resolution honoring the local parks director, who’s retiring effective January 28. Belote thanked Council for the opportunity to serve.

Being able to do it for the last 20 years here in my hometown where I grew up and got to use the parks as a kid has just been a real special, special thing for me and my family, so thank you for that," Belote said.

The interim parks director will be Jim Fisher, the park board announced late last week. Fisher is assistant director of administration.