Greene County Clerk's Office certifies 7 candidates for SPS Board of Education Election

Seven candidates have been certified to run for three seats on the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education.

On Wednesday, January 17, the Greene County Clerk’s Office was presented a certified list of the candidates whose names will appear on the April 2 ballot, according to a news release from the SPS Board secretary.

They are:



Danielle Kincaid (incumbent)

Landon McCarter

Susan Provance

Scott Crise (incumbent)

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

Chad Rollins

Maryam Mohammadkhani (incumbent)

Charity Jordan Rex had filed her candidacy but failed to gather enough valid signatures. Candidates were required to gather at least 500 signatures from people who reside in the SPS District.

Voters in April will vote for three candidates to serve three-year terms on the SPS Board of Education.

