League of Women Voters will host event Wednesday to explain changes in Missouri's presidential selection process

A virtual event this week will help voters in Missouri to understand changes in the state’s presidential selection process.

The League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri is hosting the webinar Wednesday nigh, January 17, starting at 6:30.

Chris Grahn-Howard, budget policy coordinator for the St. Louis County Council, will share information on the GOP’s March 2 caucus at 6:30, and Democratic Party Executive Director Matthew Patterson will share the latest on its March 23 election at 7:30.

In 2022, the Missouri General Assembly eliminated the state’s March presidential primary and established Missouri as a caucus state.

The caucus will be how the Missouri Republican Party sends delegates and alternates to the Republican National Convention where the party will elect its nominee for President of the United States.

Click here for information on the speakers. Click here to join the webinar on January 17. Passcode is 2024.

