Ozarks Food Harvest receives top rating from Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator has given Ozarks Food Harvest its 12th consecutive 100% rating based upon their performance across several metrics, including Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community and Leadership & Adaptability.



Charity Navigator, on its website, states “This charity’s score is 100%, earning it a Four-Star rating. If this organization aligns with your passion and values, you can give with confidence.”

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri. The organization and its 270 partner agencies reach 70,000 individuals each month and provide more than 20 million meals annually across a 28-county service area.



In the past year, Ozarks Food Harvest has purchased more than $2.5 million worth of food and awarded $500,000 in grant funds to its network of charities to meet the increased demand for food.

