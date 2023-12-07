© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ozarks Food Harvest receives top rating from Charity Navigator

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
Ozarks Food Harvest
Michele Skalicky
Ozarks Food Harvest

This is the 12th consecutive time the nonprofit has received a 100% rating.

Charity Navigator has given Ozarks Food Harvest its 12th consecutive 100% rating based upon their performance across several metrics, including Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community and Leadership & Adaptability.

 
Charity Navigator, on its website, states “This charity’s score is 100%, earning it a Four-Star rating. If this organization aligns with your passion and values, you can give with confidence.”

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri. The organization and its 270 partner agencies reach 70,000 individuals each month and provide more than 20 million meals annually across a 28-county service area.

 
In the past year, Ozarks Food Harvest has purchased more than $2.5 million worth of food and awarded $500,000 in grant funds to its network of charities to meet the increased demand for food.
Tags
News Ozarks Food Harvest
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky