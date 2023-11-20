Springfield hires two top officials from city of Ozark

Courtesy City of Springfield Samantha Payne

Childers worked as city administrator for the Christian County town of Ozark since 2007.

The Springfield planning director supervises 25 city staffers and directs efforts related to the city's comprehensive plan, Forward SGF, along with advising the city manager and other community stakeholders.

Childers is not the only recent Springfield hire to come out of Ozark city administration.

Three days before announcing Childers’ new job, Springfield also announced that a former deputy city manager for Ozark, Samantha Payne, recently joined an extension of the Springfield city manager’s office as a development project facilitator.