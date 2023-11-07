Springfield City Council considers rezoning plans for two more apartment complexes

"Thank you for increasing the supply of housing in our community," Zone 3 Councilman Brandon Jenson told a housing developer at Monday night's Council meeting. "We need every unit we can get.”

Gregory Holman/KSMU Mearl Curtis Trust seeks a rezoning plan to allow a new apartment complex near Meteor Avenue off West Chestnut Expressway. Council will vote on the plan Nov. 20, 2023.

More apartment complex rezoning plans came before Council this week, in a city where the majority of housing units are rentals. The latest two proposals would shift land use away from commercial purposes for housing.

JNE Holdings plans an apartment complex just south of historic Washington Avenue Baptist Church. It would be set on 1.8 acres with no more than 11 units per acre and would need to be rezoned from general manufacturing to low-density multifamily.

The other proposed project, from the Mearl Curtis Trust, is located off West Chestnut Expressway. It would include 60 units set on 3.4 acres near Young/Lilley Park, with each unit having 2 parking stalls. The required rezoning would change the property from highway commercial and manufactured home zoning to medium-density multifamily.

Both projects are set to come up for a Council vote on Nov. 20.