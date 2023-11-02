Dozens of local grocers team up with Ozarks Food Harvest for Check Out Hunger
The campaign runs November 1 to December 31.
Ozarks Food Harvest heads into the holidays by launching the Check Out Hunger campaign, which runs through the end of the year.
During the campaign, grocery store customers can add $1, $3 or $5 to their totals, which will help the food bank and its partner agencies feed those who need help.
Jordan Browning, director of communications at Ozarks Food Harvest, said they are seeing a higher demand from families this year for food.
“In August 2023, The food bank’s network of faith-based and community charities served more than 77,000 individuals in a month,” said Browning. “That’s 20,000 more than during the height of the COVID crisis.”
Browning said that Ozarks Food Harvest will spend more than $500,000 to purchase holiday food with $120,000 of those funds on turkeys alone.
For additional information visit ozarksfoodharvest.org