Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce submits new slate of seven board candidates for 2024

Following a nominating period in September, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has submitted a new slate of candidates for its board of directors. If confirmed, their terms would begin in January 2024. The slate includes these individuals:



Sean Balisle, KPM CPAs & Advisors

Spencer Cunningham, SRC Heavy Duty

Jason England, Arvest Bank

Spencer Harris, Mostly Serious/Habitat Communication & Culture

Michael Payne, Springfield Sign

Krystal Simon, Care to Learn

Elizabeth Wente, Spencer Fane, LLP

Harris and Wente already serve on the Chamber board, according to a list of board members published by the Chamber.

Chamber members in good standing may still submit nominating petitions for director candidates to the Chamber president by noon on October 15. Each petition requires at least 25 signatures from Chamber members, and the candidate must be willing to serve on the board.

If no additional candidates are nominated by petition, the nominating committee’s slate of seven individuals will be declared elected, the Chamber said in a newsletter sent to members in recent days.