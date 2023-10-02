Springfield, Joplin, Ozark and Republic Public School Districts receive maximum award from the Missouri School Safety Grant Program
The districts will receive $300,000. Other area districts and nonpublic schools were also awarded funds.
The Springfield Public School District has been awarded a $300,000 School Safety Grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That amount is the most an applicant could be awarded. Several other southwest Missouri schools also received funding – both public and private. They include:
- Ash Grove: $100,000
- Ava: $150,000
- Billings: $49.995
- Branson: $235,422
- Cassville: $150,000
- Chadwick: $19,358
- Clever: $150,000
- College Heights Christian School in Joplin: $100,000
- Dadeville: $50,000
- Dallas County: $150,000
- Diamond: $100,000
- Fair Grove: $141,000
- Fair Play: $50,000
- Fordland: $100,000
- Forsyth: $147,176
- Galena: $50,000
- Gloria Deo Academy, Springfield: $99,980
- Greenfield: $50,000
- Greenwood Laboratory School, Springfield: $50,000
- Halfway: $50,000
- Hollister: $150,000
- Immaculate Conception School, Springfield: $61,000
- Jasper County: $50,000
- Joplin: $300,000
- Lebanon: $250,000
- Legacy Academy, Branson: $50,000
- Logan-Rogersville: $199,615
- Marionville: $100,000
- Marshfield: $200,000
- Miller: $100,000
- Monett: $200,000
- Mt. Vernon: $124,636
- Neosho Christian School, Neosho: $50,000
- Neosho: $250,000
- New Covenant Academy, Springfield: $100,000
- Niangua: $45,000
- Nixa: $296,250
- Ozark: $300,000
- Reeds Spring: $145,393
- Republic: $300,000
- Shell Knob: $42,000
- Spokane: $100,000
- Springfield Lutheran School, Springfield: $49,835
- St. Agnes School, Springfield: $50,000
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield: $41,900
- St. Joseph Academy: $50,000
- St. Peter’s Middle School, Joplin: $50,000
- Stockton: $144,839
- Strafford: $150,000
- Summit Preparatory School, Springfield: $36,199
- Verona: $17,742
- West Plains: $200,000
- Willard: $250,000
A total of 566 school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools received grants in the second round of funding for the program.
“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said in news release. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”
The governor approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.