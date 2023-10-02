Springfield, Joplin, Ozark and Republic Public School Districts receive maximum award from the Missouri School Safety Grant Program

The Springfield Public School District has been awarded a $300,000 School Safety Grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That amount is the most an applicant could be awarded. Several other southwest Missouri schools also received funding – both public and private. They include:



Ash Grove: $100,000

Ava: $150,000

Billings: $49.995

Branson: $235,422

Cassville: $150,000

Chadwick: $19,358

Clever: $150,000

College Heights Christian School in Joplin: $100,000

Dadeville: $50,000

Dallas County: $150,000

Diamond: $100,000

Fair Grove: $141,000

Fair Play: $50,000

Fordland: $100,000

Forsyth: $147,176

Galena: $50,000

Gloria Deo Academy, Springfield: $99,980

Greenfield: $50,000

Greenwood Laboratory School, Springfield: $50,000

Halfway: $50,000

Hollister: $150,000

Immaculate Conception School, Springfield: $61,000

Jasper County: $50,000

Joplin: $300,000

Lebanon: $250,000

Legacy Academy, Branson: $50,000

Logan-Rogersville: $199,615

Marionville: $100,000

Marshfield: $200,000

Miller: $100,000

Monett: $200,000

Mt. Vernon: $124,636

Neosho Christian School, Neosho: $50,000

Neosho: $250,000

New Covenant Academy, Springfield: $100,000

Niangua: $45,000

Nixa: $296,250

Ozark: $300,000

Reeds Spring: $145,393

Republic: $300,000

Shell Knob: $42,000

Spokane: $100,000

Springfield Lutheran School, Springfield: $49,835

St. Agnes School, Springfield: $50,000

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Springfield: $41,900

St. Joseph Academy: $50,000

St. Peter’s Middle School, Joplin: $50,000

Stockton: $144,839

Strafford: $150,000

Summit Preparatory School, Springfield: $36,199

Verona: $17,742

West Plains: $200,000

Willard: $250,000



A total of 566 school districts, charter schools and nonpublic schools received grants in the second round of funding for the program.

“Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support, and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn,” Governor Parson said in news release. “While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place. This second round of school safety grants continues our commitment to doing just that and helping keep kids safe.”

The governor approved an additional $50 million to expand the School Safety Reimbursement Grant Program in the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.