© 2023 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser supports Ozarks Food Harvest's Weekend Backpack Program for kids

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT
Bowls that were available during a past Empty Bowls fundraiser for Ozarks Food Harvest
Michele Skalicky
/
KSMU
Bowls that were available during a past Empty Bowls fundraiser for Ozarks Food Harvest

The fundraiser will be held Thursday, September 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Panera Bread on S. Campbell.

The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to raise money for children facing hunger in the Ozarks will take place Thursday, September 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Springfield.

Those who attend can make a donation to receive a handcrafted wood, ceramic or stone bowl. The first 200 donors will receive a coupon for a free meal of soup and bread, courtesy of Panera Bread. The fundraiser takes place at the Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell.

Proceeds will go to the food bank’s Weekend Backpack Program, which provides food-insecure children with a bag of child-friendly food items to take home every Friday of the entire school year.

The wooden bowls that are available are made by members of the Woodturners of Southwest Missouri, a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners. They’ve been creating and donating bowls for the event since 2014.

Each bowl will include information about the artist who made it.

Tags
News Ozarks Food HarvestEmpty Bowls
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky