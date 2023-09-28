Annual Empty Bowls fundraiser supports Ozarks Food Harvest's Weekend Backpack Program for kids

The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to raise money for children facing hunger in the Ozarks will take place Thursday, September 28, from 3 to 7 p.m. in Springfield.

Those who attend can make a donation to receive a handcrafted wood, ceramic or stone bowl. The first 200 donors will receive a coupon for a free meal of soup and bread, courtesy of Panera Bread. The fundraiser takes place at the Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell.

Proceeds will go to the food bank’s Weekend Backpack Program, which provides food-insecure children with a bag of child-friendly food items to take home every Friday of the entire school year.

The wooden bowls that are available are made by members of the Woodturners of Southwest Missouri, a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners. They’ve been creating and donating bowls for the event since 2014.

Each bowl will include information about the artist who made it.