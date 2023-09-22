New campaign in Greene County focuses on men's mental health

A new campaign underway in Greene County is aimed at starting a conversation about men’s mental health.

The Healthy Living Alliance of the Ozarks launched the men’s mental health campaign during National Suicide Prevention Week last week.

In recent years, the suicide mortality rate in Springfield-Greene County has surpassed both the state and national averages, according to a news release. And men over age 45 are the most likely to die by suicide.

The alliance hopes men will check in with other men in their life and to be open and honest about how they are feeling. The campaign centers around a simple question – ‘hey, man, you good?’ that can potentially lead to an important conversation.

The alliance says self-care strategies and health behaviors along with connection with friends, family, colleagues and professional counselors can alleviate a mental health occurrence before it becomes a crisis.

During the three-year campaign, HLA member organizations will collaborate on community outreach, resource sharing and encouraging men to have conversations about mental health.

Find out more at MentalHealth417.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — 988.