Federal housing authorities charge Springfield-area landlord with sex discrimination

In a discrimination charge announced last week, HUD alleges that landlord Jimmie Bell made sexually charged comments and other unwanted advances toward a woman who rented one of Bell’s properties six years ago.

In one alleged 2019 incident, HUD says the unnamed tenant came to Bell’s office to pay her rent, finding the landlord naked from the waist down. The tenant allegedly snapped a cellphone picture before leaving Bell’s office.

KSMU could not reach Bell — or an attorney representing him — in phone calls made Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, a HUD official said the charge “sends a clear message to all landlords that HUD is committed to taking action against landlords whose behavior violates the Fair Housing Act."

Bell’s company Second Bell Trust owns 53 properties in Greene County, assessor’s records show.