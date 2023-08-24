Republic takes step towards next big economic development

At an August 22 council meeting, Republic City Council heard the first reading of an amendment to rezone 203 acres on the east side of highway MM between Route 65 and James River Freeway, from agricultural to a planned development district.

Current plans for what would be the Garrett Farm Planned Development District, expect a mix of potential uses from light to heavy industry, with detailed infrastructure plans for a 20 acre phase one of development presented to the council.

City Administrator David Cameron spoke at the meeting. He said his office worked with the Garrett brothers, who own the property, to develop this plan. Cameron said the city would continue to work closely with the developers, and compared this project to the Garton Business Park, home of Republic’s Amazon warehouse.

Cameron emphasized the draw of the location and the potential impact of the development. He described the project as “the next phase of where republic goes, long-term. For economic development, for job growth and creation,” and added “not just for Republic, but for the entire Southwest, Missouri region.”

Republic City Council will have a chance to move the project along when the amendment for rezoning the property gets a second reading and a vote at the next Council Meeting.