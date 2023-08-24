Branson named 'official vacation destination' of the Kansas City Chiefs

The City of Branson and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday morning that they are signing a multi-year contract naming Branson the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The Chiefs organization said in a news release that as part of the agreement, the southwest Missouri tourism hub will get an annual kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities and a “major presence” in connection with the Chiefs’ NFL Draft coverage and fan events. Branson will also serve as the presenting partner of the Chiefs’ Hometown Hero program, honoring public servants and frontline workers.

KSMU reached out to the City of Branson and the Chiefs on Thursday but officials were not available for interviews.

In a written statement, Branson Mayor Larry Milton said the city was “incredibly excited for our region to be showcased alongside the reigning Super Bowl Champions and the most popular sport in America.“ He said “millions of fans in Chiefs Kingdom will be exposed to Branson and all we have to offer in live music shows, attractions and family fun.”

An official contract-signing event is slated for 10 a.m. Monday at Branson City Hall.