SPS Back to School Bash will feature a Springfield area job fair

The Missouri Job Center is teaming up with Springfield Public Schools for a job fair this weekend. The SPS Back to School Bash is Saturday, July 29, and the Missouri Job Center will hold the job fair during that event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center.

The hiring event will feature 12 area employers with what the job center is calling wide-ranging jobs in healthcare, education, construction, transportation and more. They include Bart’s Electric, Central Bank of the Ozarks, Citizens Memorial Hospital, DHL Supply Chain, Loren Cook, L & W Industries, McDonald’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Penmac, The Wooten Company and TTEC.

SPS Human Resources is one of the employers who will be on hand to hire in multiple departments, including student nutrition and transportation.

Those who plan to take part in the hiring event should take copies of their resume and be prepared for possible on-site interviews. Anyone who needs help with interview appropriate clothing can visit the Missouri Job Center’s Career Closet at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield.

