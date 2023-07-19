Local musician Dallas Jones chosen to represent Springfield in Japan

Local musician Dallas Jones, who has been featured on KSMU’s Studio Live, will serve as an ambassador and featured performer in Springfield’s Japanese sister city.

The Springfield Sister Cities Association will send Jones to Isesaki this September.

He’ll also visit other Japanese cities, stay with an Isesaki family, attend official ceremonies and perform at Isesaki’s annual citywide festival.

Sister Cities will fund a portion of the cost to send Jones to Japan and will help fundraise the rest of the expenses.

Jones will host his first concert fundraiser on Sunday, July 23, from 6 to 8 at Wire Road Brewing, 4453 S. Timbercreek Rd. in Battlefield. Admission is free, and all tips and donations will go towards the trip.

Tax-deductible donations can also be made at peacethroughpeople.org/donatetodallas.

Jones is an Ozarks native who has released eight studio albums and written more than 300 original songs.

Sister Cities selects a local musical group to perform at Isesaki’s city festival each year.

Lancaster Station was chosen in 2022.