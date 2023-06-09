© 2023 KSMU Radio
Transgender Voices of the Ozarks, part 2

Gregory Holman
Published June 9, 2023
Pictured: Asher Hackworth.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Pictured: Emilia Stauffer.
Courtesy Emilia Stauffer
Pictured: Ellis Gentry.
Courtesy Ellis Gentry
Pictured: Spencer Stringer.
Gregory Holman/KSMU

Ozarks Public Radio has been documenting the lived experiences of transgender people in southwest Missouri. In the final part of this series, trans individuals share their responses to what they perceive as persecution in Missouri and around the country. A note for our listeners: This report contains frank discussion of sexuality, gender and acute political strife.

It’s no secret that trans individuals are facing a time of strife and stress. In 2023, aspects of their intimate lives — including their sense of personal gender identity and their access to certain kinds of medical care — have come under scrutiny, criticism and new restrictions from state lawmakers.

This year, 525 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in more than 41 states, PBS NewsHour reported, citing data collected by Human Rights Campaign.

Missouri is no exception. This week, Gov. Mike Parson signed two laws, SB 39 and SB 49, that restrict gender-affirming healthcare and trans athletes' participation in sports that align with their gender identity.

Transgender and gender nonbinary individuals make up some 1.6 percent of U.S. adults — and 5.1 percent of U.S. adults younger than 30, according to the Pew Research Center.

Across America, a March poll by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist showed that 54 percent of adults opposed bills that criminalize gender-affirming healthcare provided to minors. Other polls show U.S. adults have complex views on gender identity and trans issues.

Amid the political tensions, KSMU interviewed several area trans folks to hear their point of view, their lived experience.

