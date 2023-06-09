Transgender Voices of the Ozarks, part 2

It’s no secret that trans individuals are facing a time of strife and stress. In 2023, aspects of their intimate lives — including their sense of personal gender identity and their access to certain kinds of medical care — have come under scrutiny, criticism and new restrictions from state lawmakers.

This year, 525 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in more than 41 states, PBS NewsHour reported, citing data collected by Human Rights Campaign.

Missouri is no exception. This week, Gov. Mike Parson signed two laws, SB 39 and SB 49, that restrict gender-affirming healthcare and trans athletes' participation in sports that align with their gender identity.

Transgender and gender nonbinary individuals make up some 1.6 percent of U.S. adults — and 5.1 percent of U.S. adults younger than 30, according to the Pew Research Center.

Across America, a March poll by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist showed that 54 percent of adults opposed bills that criminalize gender-affirming healthcare provided to minors. Other polls show U.S. adults have complex views on gender identity and trans issues.

Amid the political tensions, KSMU interviewed several area trans folks to hear their point of view, their lived experience.