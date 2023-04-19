© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

3 dead in 2 separate shootings in Springfield this week

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky,
Gregory Holman
Published April 19, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
Springfield Police Department
Michele Skalicky
/
Springfield Police Department headquarters on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

Springfield Police have conducted four homicide investigations so far in 2023.

A day after a fatal shooting on Monday night in Springfield, Springfield Police began investigating two other deaths.

The Springfield Police Department responded to a residence at 2110 S. Florence Avenue Tuesday afternoon after a caller said they heard gunshots. They found a man and woman dead inside the home. They suspect 33-year-old Keith Spellmeier of Harrison, Arkansas shot 62-year-old Donna Spellmeier of Springfield. Police believe the man then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing. It was Springfield’s fourth homicide investigation of 2023.

Monday night, 18-year-old Lavelle C. Rose the Third of East St. Louis, Illinois was killed in a shooting on Springfield’s northwest side. Police said a report came in just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot in a vehicle near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Calhoun Street. An unidentified female driver of the same vehicle had also suffered multiple wounds but survived.

Police had not yet identified a suspect as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1010 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

