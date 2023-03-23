© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Drury University president resigns over ‘family health concerns’

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT
Tim Cloyd served as Drury University president from spring 2016 until March 2023.
Emily McTavish
/
KSMU
Tim Cloyd, shown in this undated photo, served as Drury University president from spring 2016 until March 2023.

Springfield-based Drury University on Thursday said Tim Cloyd, president since 2016, was resigning due to “family health concerns.”

News of Cloyd’s exit was first reported by the Springfield Business Journal: Drury University said financial analyst and philanthropist John Beuerlein, who lives in a St. Louis suburb, would serve as interim president. That’s effective immediately.

Beuerlein graduated from Drury with a business degree in 1975 and later received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, where he has also served as a trustee board member.

John Beuerlein was announced as interim president of Springfield-based Drury University on March 23, 2023.
Courtesy Drury University
/
John Beuerlein was announced as interim president of Springfield-based Drury University on March 23, 2023.

Earlier this year, former president Cloyd wrote an open letter saying amid “post-pandemic fallout,” Drury would seek $4 million in budget cuts and other savings measures.

But he said the 150-year-old private liberal arts college had seen “record first-year enrollment for fall 2022 and record applications” for the next year.

Tags
News Drury UniversityEducation
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
