Drury University president resigns over ‘family health concerns’

News of Cloyd’s exit was first reported by the Springfield Business Journal: Drury University said financial analyst and philanthropist John Beuerlein, who lives in a St. Louis suburb, would serve as interim president. That’s effective immediately.

Beuerlein graduated from Drury with a business degree in 1975 and later received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, where he has also served as a trustee board member.

Courtesy Drury University / John Beuerlein was announced as interim president of Springfield-based Drury University on March 23, 2023.

Earlier this year, former president Cloyd wrote an open letter saying amid “post-pandemic fallout,” Drury would seek $4 million in budget cuts and other savings measures.

But he said the 150-year-old private liberal arts college had seen “record first-year enrollment for fall 2022 and record applications” for the next year.