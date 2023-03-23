Drury University president resigns over ‘family health concerns’
Springfield-based Drury University on Thursday said Tim Cloyd, president since 2016, was resigning due to “family health concerns.”
News of Cloyd’s exit was first reported by the Springfield Business Journal: Drury University said financial analyst and philanthropist John Beuerlein, who lives in a St. Louis suburb, would serve as interim president. That’s effective immediately.
Beuerlein graduated from Drury with a business degree in 1975 and later received an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis, where he has also served as a trustee board member.
Earlier this year, former president Cloyd wrote an open letter saying amid “post-pandemic fallout,” Drury would seek $4 million in budget cuts and other savings measures.
But he said the 150-year-old private liberal arts college had seen “record first-year enrollment for fall 2022 and record applications” for the next year.