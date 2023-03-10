Missouri Gov. Parson sets out for trade mission to Sweden, Germany

The governor’s trip is funded by a private foundation and includes stops in Stockholm, Frankfurt and Stuttgart to meet with government and business leaders. Gov. Parson will meet with foreign companies already doing business in Missouri and with firms he hopes to lure to the Show-Me State.

Last year, Missouri exported goods worth at least $710 million to Sweden and Germany, including electrical equipment, fabricated metals and pharmaceutical products.

The two European Union countries dwarf Missouri, with more than 90 million residents and economies worth several trillion dollars between them.