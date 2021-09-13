-
Hundreds gathered inside Missouri State University’s Ellis Hall Sunday for the renovated music building’s dedication ceremony. Community members filed in…
-
Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is prepared to implement a never-before used article of the Missouri Constitution forcing Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal out of office if…
-
The Roy Blunt Jordan Valley Innovation Center is celebrating its 10 year anniversary. What used to be the Missouri Farmers Association milling facility in…
-
The state’s lieutenant governor is exploring ways to improve service for the nearly 495,000 veterans that call Missouri home.Mike Parson held a veterans…
-
A special election has been set to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Mike Parson, who was elected Missouri’s lieutenant governor in November.Gov. Eric…
-
Of all the new statewide officeholders elected this year, only one comes from rural Missouri Mike Parson has represented eight counties in west and...
-
For the first time in 12 years, someone besides Peter Kinder will be lieutenant governor of Missouri. Kinder jumped into the governor's race and lost in...
-
State Sen. Mike Parson (R-Bolivar) says he’ll introduce legislation this year making an assault or attempted murder of a law officer a hate crime.Speaking…
-
20 Republican state senators have now joined in calling on Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon to suspend the acceptance of Syrian refugees relocating in…
-
(Updated 2 p.m. Mon., July 27) Missouri’s Republican contest for governor has gotten less crowded — at least for now — as state Sen. Mike Parson has...