Springfield City Council delays vote on Talmage Street redevelopment

Developer Mike Stalzer wants to put 33 apartments into the Baptist Temple church gym off of Talmage Street and build 22 other single-family homes nearby.

Neighborhood residents have worried that if the plan goes through, more people living near Doling Park will draw more car traffic.

On Monday night Springfield City Council decided to table the rezoning bill linked to the redevelopment plan.

City Council member Monica Horton noted that a required meeting between the developer and neighborhood residents held just before Christmas took place on a day with bad weather, so few people attended.

Council decided unanimously to delay voting on the north Springfield proposal until March 20, offering time for a new meeting between the developer and residents.