Branson taps Silver Dollar City publicity chief to lead city communications department
Lisa Rau starts her new role as Branson city communications director on March 15. Rau worked at Silver Dollar City for 33 years. Before that, she served as a reporter at KYTV in Springfield and worked at a radio station in Chicago.
She told KSMU on Thursday that she’s a little emotional about getting a job with Branson city government because of her love for Silver Dollar City.
Rau said, “This challenge ahead with the exciting destination of Branson is just a wonderful opportunity to continue to serve our community — be here promoting this destination — and continue work here in the Ozarks.”
In a written statement, Branson Mayor Larry Milton called Rau a "communications icon" and said he was “thrilled” she is joining the city leadership team.