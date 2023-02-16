© 2023 KSMU Radio
Branson taps Silver Dollar City publicity chief to lead city communications department

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published February 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST
Lisa Rau, for 33 years chief of publicity at Silver Dollar City, joins the City of Branson leadership team as communications director on March 15, 2023.

Lisa Rau starts her new role as Branson city communications director on March 15. Rau worked at Silver Dollar City for 33 years. Before that, she served as a reporter at KYTV in Springfield and worked at a radio station in Chicago.

She told KSMU on Thursday that she’s a little emotional about getting a job with Branson city government because of her love for Silver Dollar City.

Rau said, “This challenge ahead with the exciting destination of Branson is just a wonderful opportunity to continue to serve our community — be here promoting this destination — and continue work here in the Ozarks.”

In a written statement, Branson Mayor Larry Milton called Rau a "communications icon" and said he was “thrilled” she is joining the city leadership team.

News City of Branson
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
