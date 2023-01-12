Springfield City Council may pause University Heights rezoning: Q & A with Rance Burger of the Springfield Daily Citizen
After months of tensions over a proposed mixed-use development at the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street, a Springfield City Council member proposed the idea of delaying all rezoning in the University Heights neighborhood.
Rance Burger, local government reporter at the Springfield Daily Citizen, joins KSMU's Gregory Holman to talk about a possible zoning delay for University Heights near Mercy hospital — a tactic Springfield City Council has used in various other neighborhoods around town.
Burger's full report on the idea is available at the website of the Springfield Daily Citizen.