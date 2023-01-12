© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Springfield City Council may pause University Heights rezoning: Q & A with Rance Burger of the Springfield Daily Citizen

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published January 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
White house at Sunshine Street and National Avenue, along with other nearby houses.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
/
Since this summer, a redevelopment proposal — including this now-demolished house at the corner of National and Sunshine — has been controversial in Springfield. Now a City Council member proposes a temporary pause for all rezoning in the University Heights neighborhood.

After months of tensions over a proposed mixed-use development at the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street, a Springfield City Council member proposed the idea of delaying all rezoning in the University Heights neighborhood.

Rance Burger, local government reporter at the Springfield Daily Citizen, joins KSMU's Gregory Holman to talk about a possible zoning delay for University Heights near Mercy hospital — a tactic Springfield City Council has used in various other neighborhoods around town.

Burger's full report on the idea is available at the website of the Springfield Daily Citizen.

urban developmentSpringfield City CouncilSpringfield Daily Citizen
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs and investigations.
See stories by Gregory Holman