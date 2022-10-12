Twelve Greene County nonprofits receive more than $345,000 in American Rescue Plan money

This week, Greene County Commissioners approved more than $345,000 in funding for Springfield-area nonprofit groups using taxpayer money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery law was signed by President Joe Biden early last year. Greene County received $56.9 million in ARPA money. County officials said they allocated roughly $5.9 million of that total for nonprofits, in a first round of funding.

This week’s awards went to 12 nonprofits with relatively small operating budgets, for grant requests of less than $50,000. Other small nonprofits are also expected to receive funding, after county officials review more applications Oct. 13.

Awards for bigger nonprofits that applied for larger grants are also expected in the future, county officials said.

Here is where the first round of funds went:



$16,500 to Be a Jewel Inc. to provide services for children placed in emergency care

$35,490 to Doula Foundation of Mid-America, Inc. for the training and certification of community-based doulas that provide prevention and case management programs

$45,253 to Good Dads, Inc. to update their fatherhood curriculum that reaches at-risk youth and underserved fathers

$36,000 to Leadership Springfield Inc. to launch a virtual leadership development and community engagement program

$30,000 to Ozarks Literacy Council to purchase new books and literacy materials for the Reading Resource Program

$40,000 to Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church for community outreach and restorations to the historic church’s structure

$40,000 to Rebound Foundation Inc. to purchase a transitional home for victims of domestic violence

$25,000 to Schuyler Community Center for new siding, guttering, landscaping, and soffit for their schoolhouse

$20,000 to Sister Cities Assoc. of Springfield, MO to maintain the Kite and Pinata Festival, Japanese Fall Festival, and Taste of Tlaquepaque Festival

$14,400 to Smitty’s Mid-West Boxing Gym and Youth Center, Inc. to offset increased occupancy costs through rental assistance

$10,000 to Ujima Language and Literacy for a new playground

$32,450 to Women’s Medical Respite to expand a housing project that includes more beds, privacy, and quarantine space