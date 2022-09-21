Greene County awards $515,000 more in American Rescue Plan Act funds for small businesses

Greene County said this week that it approved 49 more awards of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local small businesses.

The county is still reviewing applications submitted by small businesses, and other grants "will be awarded in the future," officials said in a Sept. 20 news release. Businesses were allowed to apply in a "first-round" application period from April 20 to May 31. They used an online application and were required to demonstrate COVID-19's impact on their business "and provide supporting documentation," the county said.

A nine-member advisory commission reviewed applications, the county said. "Due to the large number of applications this cycle, the County Commission is currently reevaluating how many future rounds of funding will be needed," officials said in a news release.



These businesses received the latest Greene County ARPA funding

The list of Springfield-area businesses receiving ARPA grants from Greene County is reproduced here. They received $515,455 in total, the county said.

Corp & Legal Reproductions LLC $11,250

Georgia Mac’s $13,250

Healthy Weight Supermarket $10,000

Midwest Exterior Products LLC $11,500

Robert W. Nunn, DDS LLC $12,250

Tony Taylor Insurance Agency $10,250

Database Systems of Springfield Inc. $11,750

Godzchld Daycare $500

Inst. Of Botanical Training $5,750

NVR Audio $10,500

Salyers Transcription $5,000

Top Tier Homes LLC $15,750

English Apparent & Promotional Materials $12,250

Great Outdoors Studios Inc. $12,000

Karma Salon $9,300

Park East Market LLC $12,000

Sumit Hot Yoga $12,250

Advantage Insurance Services $3,100

Dz9Nr LLC $10,500

Goose Creek Publishing Co LLC $11,750

International Division Inc. $15,750

Opfer Communications Inc. $15,000

Sierk, Justin $4,800

XFit, LLC $12,500

Essential Yoga Studio LLC $12,000

Harbell’s Grill & Sports Bar $19,500

Marlin Incent LLC $10,750

Pizza Ranch Restaurant $23,750

The Pitch Pizza & Pub $15,750

Allchecks Inc. $5,000

Ely’s Barber And Style LLC $10,000

Gracie Lous Trends $5,000

John’s Suit Shop $10,750

Palisades Stone $7,500

Stuart, Denise $5,000

Ace Automotive $10,500

Cooper’s Clippers Barbershop $8,800

Four Paws Salon LLC $5,600

Headline Productions LLC $15,500

Mid-State Support LLC $6,500

Red Star Mowing $5,000

The Studio $10,000

Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders $17,000

Enviro-Serve of The Ozarks $6,700

H Design Group LLC $20,500

Loving Real Estate, Michelle Hutton $5,000

Peapod Learning Center LLC $15,500

Suntastic Tanning Center Inc. $12,500

All Dudes & Divas Salon LLC $2,405

