Greene County awards $515,000 more in American Rescue Plan Act funds for small businesses
President Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery law last year, the American Rescue Plan Act. Since then, Greene County got a $56.9 million share of the taxpayer funding and plans to spend $8 million on local small businesses. So far, Greene County Commissioners have awarded $2.4 million to 204 applicants.
Greene County said this week that it approved 49 more awards of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local small businesses.
The county is still reviewing applications submitted by small businesses, and other grants "will be awarded in the future," officials said in a Sept. 20 news release. Businesses were allowed to apply in a "first-round" application period from April 20 to May 31. They used an online application and were required to demonstrate COVID-19's impact on their business "and provide supporting documentation," the county said.
A nine-member advisory commission reviewed applications, the county said. "Due to the large number of applications this cycle, the County Commission is currently reevaluating how many future rounds of funding will be needed," officials said in a news release.
These businesses received the latest Greene County ARPA funding
The list of Springfield-area businesses receiving ARPA grants from Greene County is reproduced here. They received $515,455 in total, the county said.
Corp & Legal Reproductions LLC $11,250
Georgia Mac’s $13,250
Healthy Weight Supermarket $10,000
Midwest Exterior Products LLC $11,500
Robert W. Nunn, DDS LLC $12,250
Tony Taylor Insurance Agency $10,250
Database Systems of Springfield Inc. $11,750
Godzchld Daycare $500
Inst. Of Botanical Training $5,750
NVR Audio $10,500
Salyers Transcription $5,000
Top Tier Homes LLC $15,750
English Apparent & Promotional Materials $12,250
Great Outdoors Studios Inc. $12,000
Karma Salon $9,300
Park East Market LLC $12,000
Sumit Hot Yoga $12,250
Advantage Insurance Services $3,100
Dz9Nr LLC $10,500
Goose Creek Publishing Co LLC $11,750
International Division Inc. $15,750
Opfer Communications Inc. $15,000
Sierk, Justin $4,800
XFit, LLC $12,500
Essential Yoga Studio LLC $12,000
Harbell’s Grill & Sports Bar $19,500
Marlin Incent LLC $10,750
Pizza Ranch Restaurant $23,750
The Pitch Pizza & Pub $15,750
Allchecks Inc. $5,000
Ely’s Barber And Style LLC $10,000
Gracie Lous Trends $5,000
John’s Suit Shop $10,750
Palisades Stone $7,500
Stuart, Denise $5,000
Ace Automotive $10,500
Cooper’s Clippers Barbershop $8,800
Four Paws Salon LLC $5,600
Headline Productions LLC $15,500
Mid-State Support LLC $6,500
Red Star Mowing $5,000
The Studio $10,000
Bellacinos Pizza & Grinders $17,000
Enviro-Serve of The Ozarks $6,700
H Design Group LLC $20,500
Loving Real Estate, Michelle Hutton $5,000
Peapod Learning Center LLC $15,500
Suntastic Tanning Center Inc. $12,500
All Dudes & Divas Salon LLC $2,405