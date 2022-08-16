29 Greene County small businesses receive ARPA money in latest round of funding

The Greene County Commission awarded a total of $399,050 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 29 small businesses in Greene County on Tuesday.

The commission granted awards totaling $760,000 to another 57 area small businesses in July.

Federal ARPA guidelines were used to determine award eligibility, according to the county in a news release, and businesses had to demonstrate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on them.

Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds. Approximately $8 million has been allocated for small business applicants.

Nonprofit ARPA applications are expected to open soon.

List of businesses receiving ARPA funds in the latest round of awards: