29 Greene County small businesses receive ARPA money in latest round of funding
This is the second group of small businesses awarded ARPA funds by the Greene County Commission.
The Greene County Commission awarded a total of $399,050 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to 29 small businesses in Greene County on Tuesday.
The commission granted awards totaling $760,000 to another 57 area small businesses in July.
Federal ARPA guidelines were used to determine award eligibility, according to the county in a news release, and businesses had to demonstrate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on them.
Greene County has received a total of $56.9 million in ARPA funds. Approximately $8 million has been allocated for small business applicants.
Nonprofit ARPA applications are expected to open soon.
List of businesses receiving ARPA funds in the latest round of awards:
- Angels and Outlaws
- Auto Gallery
- Best of Luck Beer Hall
- Bishop Motors LLC
- Boettcher Service and Supply Inc
- Civil Kitchen
- Consumers Hardware
- Esterly, Schneider & Associates Inc
- Hines Street Pharmacy LLC
- Independent Printing Inc
- Investigative Products & Services
- JJJ Development
- Kerri's Kidsville-Babyville LLC
- La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Lae’s Authentic Egg Rolls
- Mostly Serious LLC
- Nicholas R Hein DDS LLC
- Ozark Refuse Inc
- Plan 3 LLC
- Public Safety Solutions MO LLC
- Ren Hair Studio LLC
- RMS Automotive
- Savoy Ballroom
- Sign Pro
- Solera Energy LLC
- Sunbelt Environmental
- Sunnyland Travel Center
- Turner Processing
- Village Pottery Café LLC