Greene County awards American Rescue Plan funds to 57 area small businesses
County officials said that the awards announced Tuesday are just the first round. More federal Rescue Plan money will be awarded in the future.
Greene County Commissioners awarded more than $760,000 to 57 area small businesses this week.
A few months ago, the companies applied for a slice of the $56.8 million dollars allocated to Greene County out of the American Rescue Plan Act. The $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery package was signed by President Biden last year. Since then, Greene County set aside $8 million for small businesses.
Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said the county vetted applicants carefully.
"Process was really where we put our emphasis, because we knew if we got the process right, the cream would rise to the top and we would have good decisions," Dixon said Tuesday.
Recently, a federal court ordered Nixa lawmaker and medical clinic owner Trish Derges to give $300,000 back to Greene County. Derges got the money under a Trump administration COVID relief law — but she was recently convicted of 22 criminal counts including wire fraud.
Dixon said Greene County stands by its procedures for awarding coronavirus aid. He said in the wake of the Derges investigation, federal prosecutors and the FBI told him the county acted appropriately.
"To be told by investigators during that particular case that we really had a good process, it made us all feel good at Greene County," Dixon said.
Information about Greene County small-business Rescue Plan funding is available at arp.greenecountymo.gov.
List of American Rescue Plan Act business awards
Here are the small-business recipients of ARPA funding that were announced Tuesday, July 26:
A Point Performing Arts $12,250
Acis IT Solutions $15,750
Allure Flea Market $11,250
Ball Architects PC $11,250
Beautiful Photo Props $5,000
Behavioral Learning Center LLC $11,500
BookMarx $10,000
Bub’s Distillery $11,750
Cart32 $11,250
Chill-Pak $24,250
Clark Family Medicine LLC $11,250
Classic Rock Coffee Downtown $10,750
Complete Weddings and Events $18,250
Culture Flock Clothing LLC $11,000
Dami LLC $10,000
Dental 32 LLC $13,250
Druff’s $13,250
Executive Data Control $15,250
Farmers Gastropub $20,000
Farrar Trucking LLC $5,000
Finnegans Wake $17,000
Getaway Golf $12,000
Great Escape Beer Works LLC $11,750
Greek Belly LLC $17,500
I Am Wireless LLC $13,500
In Home Solutions LLC $31,500
Indie Blue Salon $13,500
Jamaican Patty Co $10,000
Jump Mania $11,250
Lucent Digital LLC $11,500
MLP Accounting & Consulting LLC $10,500
Neighbor’s Mill Bakery-Café #1 $26,250
Neighbor’s Mill Bakery-Café #2 $19,250
Nelco Painting $5,000
Nimmo Roofing & Construction $12,000
Old Town European Market $12,250
OMC Outdoor Products LLC $11,750
Pearson-Kelly Office Products $28,750
Premier Pawn $10,825
Radio Comms Specialists $9,809.75
Recovery Outreach Services LLC $13,000
Repo Handling $10,000
Rockafellow Photography Inc $10,000
Rod Enterprises LLC $5,000
Roundtable Legal LLC $10,000
ShoMe Tint $15,500
Springfield Parking Company $15,000
Springfield Pottery $10,000
Springhill Stables LLC $7,400
Tinga Tacos $16,000
Trees By Rodney $8,500
Triad Lodging LLC $23,000
Wells Tire & Auto $13,500
Whalesong Games, LLC $11,500
White Plumbing Company Inc $19,750
White Stag Barber Co LLC $11,000