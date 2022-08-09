New board members announced at Community Foundation of the Ozarks

One new board member is Lynne Meyerkord. She’s executive director of AIDS Project of the Ozarks, where she’s worked since 1994. The group was established in the mid-1980s at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Today, it’s considered a model agency for HIV care.

Also joining the CFO board is Doug Nickell, who served as CFO’s outside attorney for many years before retiring from Carnahan Evans law firm this year. Nickell has experience in trust and estate planning.

As a regional charitable foundation, CFO controls total assets of $375 million. It has a network of 53 affiliate foundations and partners with more than 650 nonprofits in its service footprint south of the Missouri River.