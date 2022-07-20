Become informed before Election Day! To help guide voters, a coalition of community organizations is again producing a series of nonpartisan interviews with candidates. Watch Zoom videos of candidates running for the following positions ahead of the August 2, 2022 primary elections.• U.S. Representative, District 7, Democrats and Republicans• State Senate, Republican candidates for District 20 and District 30• State Representative, Republican candidates for District 137
Watch interviews with candidates for Missouri State House Rep, District 137, Republican primary
These interviews are produced and hosted by a coalition on 11 nonpartisan community groups that have come together to educate voters.
The video above features interviews with the two candidates running for Missouri's state House District 137 in the Republican primary: Darin Chappell and Tom Barr. The election is August 2, 2022.
Separate videos featured in our coalition series include candidates for Missouri's 7th Congressional seat, as well as two local state Senate races. Videos will be posted on www.ksmu.org after they air on KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio. The videos are posted on our website and can be shared via social media.