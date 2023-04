Candidate Interviews For April 2023 General Municipal Election

Tuesday, March 21 – Springfield School Board - four candidates

Wednesday, March 22 – Springfield City Council General Seat C and General Seat D

Thursday, March 23 – Springfield City Council Zone 3 and Springfield Mayor

Become informed before Election Day! To help guide voters, a coalition of community organizations is again producing a series of nonpartisan interviews with candidates.Watch Zoom videos of candidates running for the following positions ahead of the April 4, 2023 election.