SPS launches online workforce readiness program, free to any high school student in Missouri

The online learning platform heralded by Springfield Public Schools, Launch, has partnered with state officials to offer free, career-focused courses to students throughout Missouri.

The new program, which is a joint effort between SPS and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, will let participating high school students graduate ready to begin work in a specific vocation.

Students enrolled in the program can earn industry-recognized certifications and credentials in 11 fields: Agribusiness, bio-sciences, construction, education, energy, financial and professional services, health science, hospitality and food service, information technology, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.

The set of courses, called "Launch Missouri’s Workforce," will be available to all high school students in the state of Missouri.

“We are honored to partner with the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development to further prepare students for a diverse, rapidly changing workforce,” Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, said in the statement. “Launch helps open doors for students across Missouri."

Courses will initially be available in four pathways; the rest of the pathways will be developed over the next three years.

Courses released this fall include: Teaching as a Profession, Marketing, Introduction to Business and two Advanced Placement Computer Science courses.

Find out more at fueledbylaunch.com/workforce.

