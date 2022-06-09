Springfield's Galloway neighborhood wins appeal to put big development on hold

In a new ruling this week, an appeals court decided that the public may appeal city zoning decisions through a municipal election. For now, that decision puts on hold an apartment and business complex that Elevation Enterprises LLC has been trying to build across from Sequiota Park since 2018.

The Missouri Southern District Court of Appeals ordered the City of Springfield to hold a citywide election on rezoning property featured in the development plan. In a concurring opinion, one member of the three-judge appeals panel blasted the City of Springfield for not calling an election, calling it a “cancerous anomaly” at the heart of the case.

Galloway Neighborhood Association leaders say they’re “thrilled” by the court’s decision.

In a written statement, Melanie Bach with the neighborhood association said, "Our goal from the beginning was to ensure that citizens' voices were heard by the City, and this decision will certainly accomplish that goal. Through the court-ordered election, citizens will have the final say on this rezoning matter."

The City of Springfield declined to comment.

In the coming days, the City of Springfield and the developers can ask the appeals court to reconsider or try to get the case heard by the Missouri Supreme Court.