Family health news: COVID booster vaccine now available for ages 5 through 11 in Missouri

Springfield-Greene County Health Department made a big announcement for parents on Monday. They’re now taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses for children ages 5 through 11.

Late last week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age group. The Missouri health department took action after approvals came from the FDA and the CDC.

Kids 5 through 11 are eligible for their COVID booster at least five months after they receive their second dose of the primary vaccine series. Appointments are available at vaccine417.com or by calling 417-874-1211.

Springfield’s health department warned that Omicron variants of COVID have had more impact on kids than earlier variants, including hospital stays. The vaccine booster provides additional protection beyond the primary vaccine series. The health department asked families to consult their doctors about getting kids vaccinated and boosted.