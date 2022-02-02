Ice, sleet, snow expected through Thursday in southwest Missouri and northern Arkansas

A wintry mix of precipitation began falling overnight leaving vehicles coated with a layer of ice.

Kyle Perez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield, Missouri said there will be a break in the winter weather in the early to mid afternoon with some scattered precipitation.

"But then by later this evening we see round two of the energy move into the region, and that's going to be all snow for the area, and we're talking about the potential of moderate to heavy snowfall at times with accumulations generally ranging from six to eight inches of snowfall," said Perez.

He urges drivers to use caution and to stay off the roads if they can. The Missouri Department of Transportation advises people not to travel through the end of the week.

A winter storm warning continues until Thursday night at midnight.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the winter storm that’s impacting the state.

Wind chills Wednesday night and Thursday night will be near or below zero.

