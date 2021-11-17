© 2021 KSMU Radio
Greene County vaccine rate drops as 5 to 11-year-olds are added in

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department made the change as of Tuesday.

The vaccination rate on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 Dashboard is lower now. That’s because children five to 11 have been approved for the vaccine, and the health department is including them in the vaccination rate.

With five to 11-year-olds added in, the percentage of Greene County residents who have had a COVID-19 vaccine was 48.36 on Wednesday.

To find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

